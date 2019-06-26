North Kohala Domestic Violence Incident Under Investigation

Big Island Police are investigating a domestic violence incident which occurred in North Kohala on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Just before 2 p.m., North Kohala Patrol officers responded to the 55-700 block of Hawi Road, where a 45-year-old female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident. She received injuries but refused medical treatment.

It was reported that the suspect fired a rifle during the altercation, locked himself in a room within the residence, and did not respond to officers.

As a safety precaution for the community, the HPD’s Special Response Team was deployed to the scene. The roadway was closed off for approximately one hour while officers made contact with the suspect, who eventually surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

The Hawai‘i Police Department arrested Darius Keala Riveira, 42-years-old, of Hawi, for Reckless Endangering 1, Terroristic Threatening 1 and Abuse of a Household Member-Felony. Riveira remains in police custody.

Investigators from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section Domestic Violence Unit are continuing the investigation.

Police ask those who may have witnessed the incident to contact Det. Brandon Mansur at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.