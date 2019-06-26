Hawaii Helicopters Offers 4th of July Waterfalls of Kohala Adventure

Hawaii Helicopters is offering a celebratory Fourth of July Waterfalls of Kohala Adventure, pairing its exclusive waterfall landing site with an Independence Day barbecue for guests.

The Waterfalls of Kohala adventure takes guests over the razor-like ridgelines of the north Kohala Coast, from the towering sea cliffs of the Waipio Valley to the Pololu Valley’s black sand beach, before traveling past the soaring walls of the Waimanu Valley with its powerful waterfalls that cascade from as high as 2,600 feet.

The 105-minute event is crowned by an exclusive landing at a remote waterfall on the Kohala Coast, where guests will enjoy hot dogs, s’mores and Auntie Rhoda’s lemonade.

The Fourth of July Waterfalls of Kohala Tour is available throughout the day on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For more information or to book this tour, contact Hawaii Helicopters at (808) 877-3900 or go online.

From Hawaii Helicopters

Hawaii Helicopters delivers explorations of epic proportions, providing nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers exhilarating expeditions of Maui, Moloka‘i and The Big Island. The immersive aerial experiences take passengers to spectacular sites inaccessible by foot, allowing for stunning photography that can only be captured from the sky or from exclusive landing sites. Hawaii Helicopters advanced and powerful state-of-the-art aircraft fly with low vibration levels, excellent speeds and enhanced safety features. The A-Star class aircraft, highly trained and State of Hawai‘i tour certified pilots, and “off the grid” inspired adventures make Hawaii Helicopters the expedition of choice. Hawaii Helicopters is a sister company of the renowned Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Hawai‘i’s air-tour leader since 1985. To learn more about Hawaii Helicopters explorations, visit www.hawaiihelicopters.com or call (808) 877-3900.