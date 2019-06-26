Hawai‘i Governor Signs Multiple Bills Into Law

Hawai‘i Governor Signs Multiple Bills Into LawJune 26, 2019, 1:52 PM HST (Updated June 26, 2019, 1:52 PM)
Gov. David Ige signed a series of bills into law on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, ranging from kupuna care, homelessness and mental health, traffic safety, elections and health.
The bills are as follows:
Kupuna Care Package:
Link to Kupuna Care bill signing video here
ACT 123 — HB465 Relating to Aging
ACT 124 — HB468 Relating to the Health Aging Partnership Program
ACT 125 — HB471 Relating to Aging
ACT 126 — SB1025 Relating to the Kupuna Caregivers Program
ACT 127 — SB366 Relating to Health
Homelessness & Mental Health:
Link to Homelessness – Mental Health bill signing video here
ACT 128 — HB257 Relating to Homelessness
ACT 129 — SB1124 Relating to Mental Health
ACT 130 — SB567 Relating to Mental Health Treatment
Traffic Safety:
Link to Traffic Safety bill signing video here
ACT 131 — SB663 Relating to Highway Safety
ACT 132 — SB98 Relating to Crosswalk Safety
ACT 133 — SB693 Relating to Statewide Traffic Code
ACT 134 — HB757 Relating to Transportation
Elections:
Link to Elections bill signing video here
ACT 135 — SB216 Relating to Elections
ACT 136 — HB1248 Relating to Elections
ACT 137 — HB168 Relating to the Electronic Transmission of Ballots
Health:
Link to Health bill signing video here
ACT 138 — SB549 Relating to Healthy Beverages for Children
ACT 139 — SB1246 Relating to Telehealth
ACT 140 — HB1453 Relating to Emergency Medical Services
In addition, Gov. Ige signed the following bills last Thursday and Friday:
Signed June 20, 2019:
ACT 101 – HB1157 Relating to Post-Secondary Education Student Immunizations
Signed June 21, 2019:
ACT 102 – HB349 Relating to International Yoga Day
ACT 103 – SB754 Relating to Agriculture
ACT 104 – HB463 Relating to Food Safety
ACT 105 – SB1342 Relating to the Probate Code
ACT 106 – HB297 Relating to Mosquito Vector Control
ACT 107 – SB197 Relating to Campaign Finance
ACT 108 – SB852 Relating to Restitution for Victims of Crime
ACT 109 – SB144 Relating to lobbyists
ACT 110 – HB1307 Relating to an Office of Administrative Hearings
ACT 111 – HB1268 Relating to Statutory Revision: Amending or repealing various provisions of the Hawai‘i Revised Statutes and the Session Laws of Hawai‘i for the purpose of correcting errors and references, clarifying language, and deleting obsolete or unnecessary provisions
ACT 112 – HB903 Relating to the Judiciary
ACT 113 – HB116 Relating to the State Budget
ACT 114 – HB807 Relating to Offenses Against Public Administration
ACT 115 – HB546 Relating to Intoxicating Liquor
ACT 116 – HB1070 Relating to Education
ACT 117 – HB507 Relating to Search Warrants
ACT 118 – HB356 Relating to Claims Against the State
ACT 119 – HB170 Relating to Ethics
ACT 120 – HB169 Relating to the state Ethics Code
ACT 121 – SB1417 Relating to Filipino Veterans Burial Assistance
ACT 122 – HB852 Relating to the Hawai‘i State Energy Office