Hawai‘i Governor Signs Multiple Bills Into Law

Gov. David Ige signed a series of bills into law on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, ranging from kupuna care, homelessness and mental health, traffic safety, elections and health.

The bills are as follows:

Kupuna Care Package:

ACT 123 — HB465 Relating to Aging

ACT 124 — HB468 Relating to the Health Aging Partnership Program

ACT 125 — HB471 Relating to Aging

ACT 126 — SB1025 Relating to the Kupuna Caregivers Program

ACT 127 — SB366 Relating to Health

Homelessness & Mental Health:

ACT 128 — HB257 Relating to Homelessness

ACT 129 — SB1124 Relating to Mental Health

ACT 130 — SB567 Relating to Mental Health Treatment

Traffic Safety:

ACT 131 — SB663 Relating to Highway Safety

ACT 132 — SB98 Relating to Crosswalk Safety

ACT 133 — SB693 Relating to Statewide Traffic Code

ACT 134 — HB757 Relating to Transportation

Elections:

ACT 135 — SB216 Relating to Elections

ACT 136 — HB1248 Relating to Elections

ACT 137 — HB168 Relating to the Electronic Transmission of Ballots

Health:

ACT 138 — SB549 Relating to Healthy Beverages for Children

ACT 139 — SB1246 Relating to Telehealth

ACT 140 — HB1453 Relating to Emergency Medical Services

In addition, Gov. Ige signed the following bills last Thursday and Friday:

Signed June 20, 2019:

ACT 101 – HB1157 Relating to Post-Secondary Education Student Immunizations

Signed June 21, 2019:

ACT 102 – HB349 Relating to International Yoga Day

ACT 103 – SB754 Relating to Agriculture

ACT 104 – HB463 Relating to Food Safety

ACT 105 – SB1342 Relating to the Probate Code

ACT 106 – HB297 Relating to Mosquito Vector Control

ACT 107 – SB197 Relating to Campaign Finance

ACT 108 – SB852 Relating to Restitution for Victims of Crime

ACT 109 – SB144 Relating to lobbyists

ACT 110 – HB1307 Relating to an Office of Administrative Hearings

ACT 111 – HB1268 Relating to Statutory Revision: Amending or repealing various provisions of the Hawai‘i Revised Statutes and the Session Laws of Hawai‘i for the purpose of correcting errors and references, clarifying language, and deleting obsolete or unnecessary provisions

ACT 112 – HB903 Relating to the Judiciary

ACT 113 – HB116 Relating to the State Budget

ACT 114 – HB807 Relating to Offenses Against Public Administration

ACT 115 – HB546 Relating to Intoxicating Liquor

ACT 116 – HB1070 Relating to Education

ACT 117 – HB507 Relating to Search Warrants

ACT 118 – HB356 Relating to Claims Against the State

ACT 119 – HB170 Relating to Ethics

ACT 120 – HB169 Relating to the state Ethics Code

ACT 121 – SB1417 Relating to Filipino Veterans Burial Assistance

ACT 122 – HB852 Relating to the Hawai‘i State Energy Office