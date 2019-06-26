Dillingham Airfield Reopens After Plane Crash

Dillingham Airfield reopened on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 7 a.m. The airfield remained closed since Friday, June 21, following the plane crash that killed all 11 people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the accident continues. Investigators have notified HDOT the plane wreckage will be released to the insurance company and is in the process of being transported to a separate location at the airfield where it will be monitored by security until it is picked up by the recovery team this week.

“We are available to investigators and standby to assist in any way possible as they work to determine what caused the incident,” said HDOT Director Jade Butay. “We extend our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by the tragedy.”