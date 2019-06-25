House Democratic Caucus to Discuss Gov. Ige’s Intent to Veto List

House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki released a statement regarding the intent to veto list announced by Gov. David Ige.

“The House Democratic Caucus will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the governor’s list, Speaker Saiki said. “We will also consult with the Senate leadership concerning the possibility of convening an override session if any bills are actually vetoed.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“If an override session is not held, any vetoed measures can be reintroduced in the 2020 legislative session. We will use this interim to address the governor’s objections to vetoed bills.”

According to the Hawai‘i State Constitution, the Legislature may convene before noon on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, for the sole purpose of acting upon any such bill returned by the governor.

On July 9, 2019, any measure passed during the 2019 legislative session that has not been signed or vetoed by Gov. Ige will become law with or without his signature.