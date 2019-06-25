AD
Hawai‘i Police Officer Recruitment Open

By Big Island Now
June 25, 2019, 9:30 AM HST (Updated June 25, 2019, 9:30 AM)
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Human Resources is currently recruiting applicants for Police Officer I (Recruit) positions for the Hawai‘i Police Department on the Big Island.

Recruitment is currently open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Applicants must apply using the County of Hawaiʻi Job Opportunities webpage.

For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Police Officer Recruitment page.

