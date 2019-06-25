Gov. Ige Releases Funding for Big Island Renewable Energy System Upgrades

Gov. David Ige has released $1.85 million in construction funds for improvements and upgrades to the sea water system renewable energy equipment at the National Energy Research Laboratory of Hawaii Authority Research Campus pump station in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island, Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye announced on June 24, 2019.

“I want to thank Gov. Ige for releasing these funds and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to renewable energy in Hawai‘i,” Sen. Inouye said. “It is investments like this that will allow our state to establish our strength and vision as a leader in sustainability and the effective stewardship of our natural resources.”

In a letter announcing the release of the funds, the governor also expressed his gratitude.

“Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds,” said the governor. “Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and all the residents of Hawai‘i.”