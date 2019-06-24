Hawaii Helicopters & KapohoKine Adventures Introduce HeliZIP Package

Hawaii Helicopters and KapohoKine Adventures have partnered to introduce the new HeliZIP Package, an extensive helicopter and zipline combo adventure tour on Hawai‘i Island.

The eight-hour adventure begins at the Waikoloa heliport, where guests will board a Hawaii Helicopters A-Star Class aircraft for a tour over lush rainforests and waterfalls on the way to the Hāmākua Coast.

The aircraft then takes guests to an exclusive landing site next to a private waterfall for a Hawaiian-style barbecue lunch and a refreshing swim.

Following the flight, guests will embark on the Zipline Through Paradise eight-line course that covers nearly two miles of gorgeous tropical river gorges.

This is the only Hawai‘i island zipline course to boast every line as dual lines, allowing side-by-side ziplining. The last line is also the island’s longest riding tandem line at nearly one-half mile.

To conclude the tour, guests will be taken on a return drive through the center of the island, flanked by stunning views of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The HeliZIP Package is an eight-hour experience departing from Kona.

For more information or to book this tour, go online or call KapohoKine Adventures at (808) 964-1000.

About Hawaii Helicopters

Hawaii Helicopters delivers explorations of epic proportions, providing nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers exhilarating expeditions of Maui, Moloka‘i and The Big Island. The immersive aerial experiences take passengers to spectacular sites inaccessible by foot, allowing for stunning photography that can only be captured from the sky or from exclusive landing sites. Hawaii Helicopters advanced and powerful state-of-the-art aircraft fly with low vibration levels, excellent speeds and enhanced safety features. The A-Star class aircraft, highly trained and State of Hawaii tour certified pilots, and “off the grid” inspired adventures make Hawaii Helicopters the expedition of choice. Hawaii Helicopters is a sister company of the renowned Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Hawaii’s air-tour leader since 1985. To learn more about Hawaii Helicopters explorations, visit www.hawaiihelicopters.com or call (808) 877-3900.

About KapohoKine Adventures

Celebrating 15 years, KapohoKine Adventures on Hawai‘i island conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. The company is Hawai‘i’s leading expedition tour company for visitor education of previous and new lava flows, with 12 different tours that incorporate excursions near Kīlauea Volcano, a sacred site to many Native Hawaiians. All tours are led by park service certified guides who help visitors explore the volcanic landscape. Guides spend hours educating visitors about the significance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while providing access to lava tubes, steam vents and active volcanic craters. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017 and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on Hawai‘i island to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawaii Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. Visit http://KapohoKine.com or call (808) 964-1000.