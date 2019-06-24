Big Island Airports to Receive Over $2 Million for Safety Improvements

The US Department of Transportation will award four airports in Hawai‘i—including both Big Island airports—a total of $10,055,250 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles, reconstruct taxiways and install runway lighting.

The announcement was made by US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations and Commerce, Science and Transportation Committees, on June 24, 2019.

“This funding will improve our airports and continue to ensure that passengers and pilots experience the highest possible level of safety,” said Sen. Schatz.

The funding is being awarded through the DOT’s Airport Improvement Program.

Here are the airports receiving funding: