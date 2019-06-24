Big Island Airports to Receive Over $2 Million for Safety Improvements

Big Island Airports to Receive Over $2 Million for Safety ImprovementsJune 24, 2019, 11:30 AM HST (Updated June 24, 2019, 10:14 AM)
The US Department of Transportation will award four airports in Hawai‘i—including both Big Island airports—a total of $10,055,250 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles, reconstruct taxiways and install runway lighting.
The announcement was made by US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations and Commerce, Science and Transportation Committees, on June 24, 2019.
“This funding will improve our airports and continue to ensure that passengers and pilots experience the highest possible level of safety,” said Sen. Schatz.
The funding is being awarded through the DOT’s Airport Improvement Program.
Here are the airports receiving funding:
- Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole is receiving $837,000 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles
- Hilo International Airport on Hawai‘i Island is receiving $1,354,500 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is receiving $870,000 to install runway lighting
- Kahului Airport on Maui is receiving $3,600,000 to reconstruct its taxiway and $693,750 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles
- The State of Hawai‘i is receiving $2,700,000 for comprehensive planning activities.