UH Alumnus Photo Selected in Nat Geo Contest

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus is making waves with his photography, claiming second place in National Geographic’s annual travel photo contest.

Danny Sepkowski, a psychology graduate who earned a masterʻs in education at UH Mānoa, has a passion for photography and won the popular contestʻs nature category with a stunning photo of a cresting wave entitled Dreamcatcher.

“Last year, I went on a mission to capture images of waves before they break,” Sepkowski said. “I noticed every photographer would go to Sandy Beach for the sunrise but the crowds were too much for me. It became a routine for me to go shoot Sandy Beach for the sunset, which I honestly think is better because no one else is shooting.”

Sepkowski said he has been a fan of National Geographic since childhood when his grandfather bought him a subscription to National Geographic Kids Magazine.

“I used to read the magazines religiously, and it sparked my interest in nature,” he said. “Fast forward to the beginning of my photography career, inspiration and motivation from National Geographic turned into reality. I started to submit to the contest because I felt that it would push me to be a better photographer.”

Sepkowski’s work has also been featured in a National Geographic story of the photography community, Beauty and Awe. He credits UH as being a major influence in his life.

“It influenced me to not stop, and adapting to change is key in today’s fast-pace society,” Sepkowski said.

Sepkowski’s photographic art is viewable online at his webpage and Instagram account @hawaiiwaveimages.