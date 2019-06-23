UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.5-M Indonesian Quake

UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.5-M Indonesian QuakeJune 23, 2019, 5:27 PM HST (Updated June 23, 2019, 5:54 PM)
COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I Civil Defense Tsunami Information message, Sunday, June 23, 2019, 5:45 PM
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time in the vicinity of Indonesia.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i. You will be informed should conditions change.
5:02 PM HST SUN JUN 23 2019, NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI
AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:
ORIGIN TIME – 0454 PM HST 23 JUN 2019
COORDINATES – 6.6 SOUTH 129.1 EAST
LOCATION – BANDA SEA
MAGNITUDE – 7.5 MOMENT
EVALUATION
BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.
Preliminary Report
Magnitude 7.3
Date-Time
24 Jun 2019 02:53:40 UTC
24 Jun 2019 11:53:40 near epicenter
23 Jun 2019 15:53:40 standard time in your timezone
Location 6.389S 129.220E
Depth 208 km
Distances
319.2 km (197.9 mi) SSE of Ambon, Indonesia
338.8 km (210.1 mi) S of Amahai, Indonesia
340.3 km (211.0 mi) NE of Lospalos, Timor Leste
382.6 km (237.2 mi) NE of Baukau, Timor Leste
400.0 km (248.0 mi) WSW of Tual, Indonesia