UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.5-M Indonesian Quake

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I Civil Defense Tsunami Information message, Sunday, June 23, 2019, 5:45 PM

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time in the vicinity of Indonesia.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i. You will be informed should conditions change.

5:02 PM HST SUN JUN 23 2019, NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

ORIGIN TIME – 0454 PM HST 23 JUN 2019

COORDINATES – 6.6 SOUTH 129.1 EAST

LOCATION – BANDA SEA

MAGNITUDE – 7.5 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 7.3

Date-Time

24 Jun 2019 02:53:40 UTC

24 Jun 2019 11:53:40 near epicenter

23 Jun 2019 15:53:40 standard time in your timezone

Location 6.389S 129.220E

Depth 208 km

Distances

319.2 km (197.9 mi) SSE of Ambon, Indonesia

338.8 km (210.1 mi) S of Amahai, Indonesia

340.3 km (211.0 mi) NE of Lospalos, Timor Leste

382.6 km (237.2 mi) NE of Baukau, Timor Leste

400.0 km (248.0 mi) WSW of Tual, Indonesia