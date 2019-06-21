June 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 21, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 21, 2019, 5:02 AM HST (Updated June 21, 2019, 5:02 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
