Servco to Donate $200,000 Worth of Appliances to Hawai‘i Schools

The Hawai‘i Department of Education has partnered with Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) to install nearly $200,000 worth of appliances in public schools across the state. All appliances will be donated by Servco Home & Appliance Distribution.

The program will largely focus on washer and dryer donations to schools with high populations of

students living in unstable housing situations.

The donation is part of Servco’s $1.5 million Centennial Service Campaign.

“School should be a safe space where all students feel a sense of belonging and have equitable

access to opportunities regardless of their family’s socioeconomic status,” said Superintendent

Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Mahalo to Servco for their generous donation that will help our most

vulnerable students and their families have access to resources that will help them take care of

some of their most basic needs. That way, they can focus on their educational goals.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Clean clothes should never be a barrier to a child’s education,” added Rick Ching, president and

COO of Servco. “We hope these donations can help alleviate some these issues, so our keiki

can just be kids, and focus on what matters most: their education.”

Servco’s recent donation to Central Middle School is one of many planned donations to install

new washer and dryer units at public schools. The donation to Central Middle alone is valued at

$9,000 and includes other appliances such as ranges, hoods and refrigerators installed in the school’s Takai Transition Center, which aims to provide a safe and stable foundation for newly arrived students and families to acclimate into their new community.

Special guests from HIDOE joined Servco representatives at Central Middle to officially

announce the donation. Team Serve, Servco’s employee-led community service committee,

also volunteered to spruce up the Transition Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

A portion of the $200,000 appliance donation will also go to help curriculum enrichment,

including new kitchen appliances for Campbell High School and Roosevelt High School’s

culinary programs; and a special education program at Moanalua High School.

The $200,000 appliance donation program is part of Servco’s $1.5 million giving campaign to

celebrate their 100th anniversary.

For more information on Servco’s centennial celebrations, visit www.servco.com/100-years.

About Servco Pacific

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawai‘i’s largest privately held company with over $1.8 billion in annual revenues and 2,000 team members spanning Australia, Hawai‘i and California. Founded in 1919 as a two-car repair garage, Servco is now a diversified business with operations in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, appliance distribution and retail, and capital investments. The businesses helps steward world-class brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Fender, Harley-Davidson, Hui and General Electric. Servco is one of the Top 20 largest automotive dealer groups based in the US and has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in Hawaii” for 15 consecutive years. For additional information, visit www.servco.com.