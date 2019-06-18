No Tsunami Threat From Early Morning Japan Quake

No Tsunami Threat From Early Morning Japan QuakeJune 18, 2019, 7:41 AM HST (Updated June 18, 2019, 7:41 AM)
4:15 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Hawai‘i County Civil Defense
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 at approximately 3:44 am HST in the vicinity of the West Coast of Honshu Japan.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.
ORIGIN TIME – 0322 AM HST 18 JUN 2019
COORDINATES – 38.6 NORTH 139.5 EAST
LOCATION – NEAR THE WEST COAST OF HONSHU JAPAN
MAGNITUDE – 6.8 (JMA)