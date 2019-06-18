No Tsunami Threat From Early Morning Japan Quake

4:15 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Hawai‘i County Civil Defense

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 at approximately 3:44 am HST in the vicinity of the West Coast of Honshu Japan.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

ORIGIN TIME – 0322 AM HST 18 JUN 2019

COORDINATES – 38.6 NORTH 139.5 EAST

LOCATION – NEAR THE WEST COAST OF HONSHU JAPAN

MAGNITUDE – 6.8 (JMA)