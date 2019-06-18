Have Coffee With a Cop in Waikoloa

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section invites you to join them for Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Island Lava Java in the Waikoloa Village Shopping Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

In addition to getting to know your district police officers, this is an opportunity to meet Officer Aaron Kaeo, the newest member of the South Kohala Community Policing Section.

Coffee with a Cop encourages community members to sit down and talk story with their district police officers over a cup of coffee, to establish ongoing working relationships with the police officers who work and live amongst us and get to know the officers better. This casual event has no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Island Lava Java is located at 68-1845 Waikoloa Road in Waikoloa,

Contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at (808) 887-3080 for more information.