Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 19

Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 19June 17, 2019, 4:30 PM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 4:30 PM)
341 PM HST, Monday, June 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters.
Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 25 knots; seas 5 to 8 feet.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.