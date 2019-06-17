Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 19

341 PM HST, Monday, June 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 25 knots; seas 5 to 8 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.