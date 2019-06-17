Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 18

Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 18June 17, 2019, 8:51 AM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 8:51 AM)
8:44 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Winds and Seas: East to ESE winds 15 to 25 knots; seas 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.