Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 18

8:44 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Winds and Seas: East to ESE winds 15 to 25 knots; seas 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.