AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 18

By Big Island Now
June 17, 2019, 8:51 AM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 8:51 AM)
×

8:44 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Winds and Seas: East to ESE winds 15 to 25 knots; seas 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments