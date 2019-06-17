Fire Destroys Captain Cook Residence

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived at 84-1226 Bruner Road in Captain Cook on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 5:04 p.m. to find a residence fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel from the Captain Cook and Keahou fire stations, along with multiple volunteer companies arrived to find the residence partially collapsed; a truck in the garage also involved.

The structure was located approximately 1 mile above Highway 11 on Bruner Road. Due to the narrow one-lane roads and small bridges, fire engines were unable to access structure.

Brush trucks carrying 300 gallons to 500 gallons of water were used to access the area and help extinguish the fire, and also to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding brush.

Fire crews worked diligently in the attempt to save the structure and remained on scene throughout the night for continued fire suppression efforts.

The homeowner said an oil filled lamp fell onto floor, causing the initial fire, which spread throughout the structure.

The occupant was able to evacuate the house without any injuries.

Damage to the 2,600-square-foot residence was estimated at $390,000.