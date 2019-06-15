Volcano House Announces New Partnership

Volcano House in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island has partnered with OLS Hotels & Resorts.

The contract terms specify that OLS Hotels & Resorts is to provide sales, marketing and revenue optimization services to Volcano House beginning on Monday, June 10, 2019.

OLS Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Ben Rafter said, “We are proud to add the iconic Volcano House to our expanding portfolio of Hawai‘i properties, as the hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind asset with deep historical and

cultural importance to residents and visitors of the Islands.

“With our outstanding sales, marketing and revenue management capabilities, along with our commitment to enhancing Hawai‘i tourism from a local’s perspective, we look forward to working with Volcano House to provide guests with a renewed look at the celebrated hotel,” Rafter concluded.

OLS Hotels & Resorts currently works with 24 different properties throughout the US, five of which are in Hawai‘i (Hotel Renew and Royal Grove Waikiki on O‘ahu; Plantation Hale Suites and Banyan Harbor Resort on Kaua‘i; and Ainamalu at Waikoloa Beach Resort on Hawai‘i Island).

“This new partnership is a significant part of our hotel’s rebirth following the recent eruption of Kilauea Volcano, and we’re ecstatic to have the OLS team on board to assist in creating memorable stays for our guests who seek once-in-a-lifetime experiences while discovering the wonder of Volcanoes National Park,” said Volcano House General Manager Orin McCann.

About Volcano House

Volcano House, in partnership with the National Park Service, is the only hotel and restaurant inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The hotel has a rich history dating back to 1846 and has hosted guests from all over the world. Visitors get the exhilarating experience of waking up in a comforting lodge-style hotel on the summit of one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kīlauea. Volcano House is located on the rim of the Kīlauea caldera and has panoramic views of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater.