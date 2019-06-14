Tickets Still Available for Hilo Orchid Show Gala Preview Party

Tickets are still available for the Hilo Orchid Show Gala Preview Party, a “fun”-raiser that kicks off the 67th annual Hilo Orchid Show. The orchid show raises funds for peace and agriculture.

The show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 27, 2019, at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium. The evening gala features beverages, catered food, live music, orchid viewing and pre-sales. This event is zero-waste and utilizes eco-friendly eating utensils.

Drink, eat, socialize and get a sneak peek of the lush displays and the first chance to shop for beautiful, unique and rare orchid plants.

Guests will be able to enjoy beer tasting from Kona Brewing Co. and Hilo Brewing Co., as well as an array of wines. For alcohol-free beverages, gourmet fruit juices and coffee from Hilo Coffee Mill will be served. Pūpū, dinner and dessert buffets are compliments of AJ & Sons Catering and friends. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Tickets are $75 ($30 of which is tax-deductible) and may be purchased in advance from The Most Irresistible Shop, Day-Lum Rentals and Ku’ikahi Mediation Center.

Reserved tables for four, six, eight or 10 people are available at bronze, silver, gold or platinum sponsorship levels.

To purchase tickets or table sponsorships with a credit card, click “Buy Now” on the event webpage. Or contact Erika at (808) 935-7844, ext. 1, or erika@hawaiimediation.org.

All ticket proceeds benefit the nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center and its cause—Finding Solutions, Growing Peace. All silent auction proceeds directly benefit the Hilo Orchid Society’s agriculture student scholarship fund.