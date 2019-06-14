County Releases Abandoned Vehicle Auction List

The County of Hawai‘i will conduct an auction of abandoned vehicles, Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statues, Chapter 290.

Specific dates and times for viewing and bidding are below, along with a list of vehicles and “upset prices”—the lowest acceptable selling price for the vehicle.

The vehicles offered for sale will be sold “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” to the highest bidder. The county will issue NO WARRANTIES. Sealed bids will be accepted in Kona by in-person delivery. Bids will be opened on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place in Kailua-Kona (DO NOT MAIL TO THIS ADDRESS. BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED VIA MAIL). The winning bidders will be notified via telephone on Tuesday, June 25.

Sealed bids will be accepted by in-person delivery only on the following dates, at the following location:

Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place, Kailua-Kona

Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bidders shall be solely responsible for the timely submission of their bid. No exceptions.

Bidders must include with their sealed bid, a deposit of 25% of the bid price in cash or draft drawn on a financial institution (cashier’s check, traveler’s check, money order) made payable to the Director of Finance, County of Hawai‘i. No personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted as payment. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted.

All vehicles being offered for sale may be reclaimed by the legal/registered owner(s) upon payment of all expenses incurred on or before noon on Thursday, June 20.

All vehicles may be viewed at the County of Hawaiʻi Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot on the following dates and times:

Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Winning bidders must remove the vehicles at their own expense by the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 25, immediately following award until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, June 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, 7 a.m.–noon

Failure to remove the vehicle(s) may result in forfeiture of the deposit and any other payments made.

For terms and conditions of sale and bid forms, contact the County, Department of Environmental Management, Abandoned Vehicle Section, at (808) 961-8552 or visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.