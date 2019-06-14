County Releases Abandoned Vehicle Auction List

County Releases Abandoned Vehicle Auction ListJune 14, 2019, 12:53 PM HST (Updated June 14, 2019, 1:17 PM)
The County of Hawai‘i will conduct an auction of abandoned vehicles, Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statues, Chapter 290.
Specific dates and times for viewing and bidding are below, along with a list of vehicles and “upset prices”—the lowest acceptable selling price for the vehicle.
The vehicles offered for sale will be sold “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” to the highest bidder. The county will issue NO WARRANTIES. Sealed bids will be accepted in Kona by in-person delivery. Bids will be opened on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place in Kailua-Kona (DO NOT MAIL TO THIS ADDRESS. BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED VIA MAIL). The winning bidders will be notified via telephone on Tuesday, June 25.
Sealed bids will be accepted by in-person delivery only on the following dates, at the following location:
Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place, Kailua-Kona
- Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Bidders shall be solely responsible for the timely submission of their bid. No exceptions.
Bidders must include with their sealed bid, a deposit of 25% of the bid price in cash or draft drawn on a financial institution (cashier’s check, traveler’s check, money order) made payable to the Director of Finance, County of Hawai‘i. No personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted as payment. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted.
All vehicles being offered for sale may be reclaimed by the legal/registered owner(s) upon payment of all expenses incurred on or before noon on Thursday, June 20.
All vehicles may be viewed at the County of Hawaiʻi Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot on the following dates and times:
- Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Winning bidders must remove the vehicles at their own expense by the following dates and times:
Tuesday, June 25, immediately following award until 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Friday, June 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Saturday, June 29, 7 a.m.–noon
Failure to remove the vehicle(s) may result in forfeiture of the deposit and any other payments made.
For terms and conditions of sale and bid forms, contact the County, Department of Environmental Management, Abandoned Vehicle Section, at (808) 961-8552 or visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.
Item#
Yr.
Make
Body Type
Color
Lic. Plate
VIN
Upset Price
1
99
DODG
MPVH
SILVER
ZDB445
1B4HS28Y3XF584014
$50.00
2
00
VOLK
4DSD
SILVER
ZCA871
3VWSC29MXYM167327
$50.00
3
03
DODG
PKUP
SILVER
ZDZ178
1D7HG38N93S164247
$50.00
4
98
SUBA
4DSW
GREEN
ZDB238
JF1GF4859WH803149
$50.00
5
09
NISS
4DSD-SLVG
WHITE
ZGG319
1N4AL21E39N446201
$50.00
6
00
MERZ
MPVH
BLACK
HKV515
4JGAB54E1YA201974
$50.00
7
99
CHEV
MPVH
WHITE
PDT337
1GNFK16R0XJ360347
$50.00
8
03
FORD
MPVH
BLACK
HKV377
1FMFU15L03LA53920
$50.00
9
01
ISU
MPVH
GOLD
HET128
JACDJ58X517J18100
$50.00
10
02
BMW
2DSD
SILVER
8BRM393
WBABS33462JY59090
$50.00
11
06
MERZ
4DSD
WHITE
PGW771
WDBRF54J76A828070
$50.00
12
11
CHEV
4DSD
SILVER
HMY773
KL1TD5DE7BB180418
$50.00
13
08
CHEV
4DSD-SLVG
SILVER
ZGG736
1G1ZG57B784268922
$50.00
14
11
TOYT (SCION)
MPVH
BLUE
HMY178
JTLZE4FE3B1129497
$50.00
15
78
CHEV
PKUP
WHITE
114HCC
CCL248Z171227
$50.00
16
01
FORD
PKUP-SLVG
WHITE
ZDA437
1FTZR15E41TA84024
$50.00
17
08
MOTOBRAVO
MOPED
BLUE
H31009
LHJLC13J78B004819
$50.00
18
89
CADI
4DSD
MAROON
HCP778
1G6DW51Y2KR734030
$50.00
19
02
NISS
4DSD
SILVER
HBJ045
1N4BL11D22C138038
$50.00
20
14
FORD
4DSD
SILVER
N/A
1FADP3E2XEL433376
$50.00
21
N/A
UTILITY
TRAILER
GRAY
N/A
N/A
$50.00
22
05
TOYT
MPVH
BROWN
PH3561
5TDBT44A25S237961
$50.00
23
07
DODG
PKUP
RED
RFY798
1D7HU18247J506119
$50.00
24
01
ACUR
MPVH-SLVG
GOLD
RDP493
2HNYD18231H515634
$50.00
25
02
HOND
4DSD
MAROON
PRU486
JHMCG66882C011479
$50.00
26
05
GMC
MPVH
WHITE
RNY721
1GKEC13T05R266862
$50.00
27
00
GMC
PKUP-SLVG
WHITE
RCR408
1GTDT14W2YK159387
$50.00
28
00
FORD
PKUP
MAROON
NBC824
2FTRX17W9YCA82981
$50.00
29
02
LNDR
MPVH
SILVER
MPV911
SALPM16492A462615
$50.00
30
09
STRN
MPVH
WHITE
RGW407
5GZEV23D89J208263
$50.00
31
05
TOYT
4DSD
WHITE
HFH133
1NXBR32E75Z440320
$50.00
32
00
FORD
PKUP
GOLD
NBP091
1FTRX17L1YKA22615
$50.00
33
04
NISS
MPVH
ORANGE
NJV977
JN8AZ08T44W213646
$50.00
34
N/A
SSR
MINI BIKE
BLACK
N/A
LGJYGIL39GC103483
$50.00
35
15
SYM
MOPED
BLACK
H69885
RFGBS1AJ2FSBL1234
$50.00
36
14
HOND
PCMC
RED
908HNV
MLHMD381XE5102434
$50.00
37
03
HOND
PCMC
RED
718XGF
JH2RD06023M101094
$50.00
38
N/A
MOTOVOX
MINI BIKE
BLACK
N/A
L4SPAELJ5E2014789
$50.00
39
N/A
HOND
ATV
GREEN
N/A
N/A
$50.00
40
N/A
UTILITY
TRAILER
WHITE
234HYG
N/A
$50.00
41
N/A
N/A
MOPED
BLACK
N/A
N/A
$50.00
42
N/A
KAWA
ATV
BLACK
N/A
N/A
$50.00
43
02
FORD
PKUP
BLUE
261HDA
1FTZR45E12PB37094
$50.00
44
N/A
JEEP
M543A2
CAMO
N/A
SN:8527-10715
$50.00
45
05
DODG
PKUP
WHITE
NXN722
1D7HE48N45S103533
$50.00
46
03
CHEV
PVAN
WHITE
ZCP846
1GAHG39U931150699
$50.00
47
05
TOYT
4DSD-SLVG
SILVER
TDC175
JTDKB22U357047603
$50.00
48
08
JEEP
MPVH
BLACK
TFV680
1J8FF28W58D530507
$50.00