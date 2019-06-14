AD
ADVERTISEMENT

County Releases Abandoned Vehicle Auction List

By Big Island Now
June 14, 2019, 12:53 PM HST (Updated June 14, 2019, 1:17 PM)
×

The County of Hawai‘i will conduct an auction of abandoned vehicles, Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statues, Chapter 290.

Specific dates and times for viewing and bidding are below, along with a list of vehicles and “upset prices”—the lowest acceptable selling price for the vehicle.

The vehicles offered for sale will be sold “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” to the highest bidder. The county will issue NO WARRANTIES. Sealed bids will be accepted in Kona by in-person delivery. Bids will be opened on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place in Kailua-Kona (DO NOT MAIL TO THIS ADDRESS. BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED VIA MAIL). The winning bidders will be notified via telephone on Tuesday, June 25.

Sealed bids will be accepted by in-person delivery only on the following dates, at the following location:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot, 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place, Kailua-Kona

  • Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bidders shall be solely responsible for the timely submission of their bid. No exceptions.

Bidders must include with their sealed bid, a deposit of 25% of the bid price in cash or draft drawn on a financial institution (cashier’s check, traveler’s check, money order) made payable to the Director of Finance, County of Hawai‘i. No personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted as payment. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

All vehicles being offered for sale may be reclaimed by the legal/registered owner(s) upon payment of all expenses incurred on or before noon on Thursday, June 20.

All vehicles may be viewed at the County of Hawaiʻi Abandoned Vehicles Impound Lot on the following dates and times:

  • Friday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Winning bidders must remove the vehicles at their own expense by the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 25, immediately following award until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, June 28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, 7 a.m.–noon

Failure to remove the vehicle(s) may result in forfeiture of the deposit and any other payments made.

For terms and conditions of sale and bid forms, contact the County, Department of Environmental Management, Abandoned Vehicle Section, at (808) 961-8552 or visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.

Item#

Yr.

Make

Body Type

Color

Lic. Plate

VIN

Upset Price

1

99

DODG

MPVH

SILVER

ZDB445

1B4HS28Y3XF584014

$50.00

2

00

VOLK

4DSD

SILVER

ZCA871

3VWSC29MXYM167327

$50.00

3

03

DODG

PKUP

SILVER

ZDZ178

1D7HG38N93S164247

$50.00

4

98

SUBA

4DSW

GREEN

ZDB238

JF1GF4859WH803149

$50.00

5

09

NISS

4DSD-SLVG

WHITE

ZGG319

1N4AL21E39N446201

$50.00

6

00

MERZ

MPVH

BLACK

HKV515

4JGAB54E1YA201974

$50.00

7

99

CHEV

MPVH

WHITE

PDT337

1GNFK16R0XJ360347

$50.00

8

03

FORD

MPVH

BLACK

HKV377

1FMFU15L03LA53920

$50.00

9

01

ISU

MPVH

GOLD

HET128

JACDJ58X517J18100

$50.00

10

02

BMW

2DSD

SILVER

8BRM393

WBABS33462JY59090

$50.00

11

06

MERZ

4DSD

WHITE

PGW771

WDBRF54J76A828070

$50.00

12

11

CHEV

4DSD

SILVER

HMY773

KL1TD5DE7BB180418

$50.00

13

08

CHEV

4DSD-SLVG

SILVER

ZGG736

1G1ZG57B784268922

$50.00

14

11

TOYT (SCION)

MPVH

BLUE

HMY178

JTLZE4FE3B1129497

$50.00

15

78

CHEV

PKUP

WHITE

114HCC

CCL248Z171227

$50.00

16

01

FORD

PKUP-SLVG

WHITE

ZDA437

1FTZR15E41TA84024

$50.00

17

08

MOTOBRAVO

MOPED

BLUE

H31009

LHJLC13J78B004819

$50.00

18

89

CADI

4DSD

MAROON

HCP778

1G6DW51Y2KR734030

$50.00

19

02

NISS

4DSD

SILVER

HBJ045

1N4BL11D22C138038

$50.00

20

14

FORD

4DSD

SILVER

N/A

1FADP3E2XEL433376

$50.00

21

N/A

UTILITY

TRAILER

GRAY

N/A

N/A

$50.00

22

05

TOYT

MPVH

BROWN

PH3561

5TDBT44A25S237961

$50.00

23

07

DODG

PKUP

RED

RFY798

1D7HU18247J506119

$50.00

24

01

ACUR

MPVH-SLVG

GOLD

RDP493

2HNYD18231H515634

$50.00

25

02

HOND

4DSD

MAROON

PRU486

JHMCG66882C011479

$50.00

26

05

GMC

MPVH

WHITE

RNY721

1GKEC13T05R266862

$50.00

27

00

GMC

PKUP-SLVG

WHITE

RCR408

1GTDT14W2YK159387

$50.00

28

00

FORD

PKUP

MAROON

NBC824

2FTRX17W9YCA82981

$50.00

29

02

LNDR

MPVH

SILVER

MPV911

SALPM16492A462615

$50.00

30

09

STRN

MPVH

WHITE

RGW407

5GZEV23D89J208263

$50.00

31

05

TOYT

4DSD

WHITE

HFH133

1NXBR32E75Z440320

$50.00

32

00

FORD

PKUP

GOLD

NBP091

1FTRX17L1YKA22615

$50.00

33

04

NISS

MPVH

ORANGE

NJV977

JN8AZ08T44W213646

$50.00

34

N/A

SSR

MINI BIKE

BLACK

N/A

LGJYGIL39GC103483

$50.00

35

15

SYM

MOPED

BLACK

H69885

RFGBS1AJ2FSBL1234

$50.00

36

14

HOND

PCMC

RED

908HNV

MLHMD381XE5102434

$50.00

37

03

HOND

PCMC

RED

718XGF

JH2RD06023M101094

$50.00

38

N/A

MOTOVOX

MINI BIKE

BLACK

N/A

L4SPAELJ5E2014789

$50.00

39

N/A

HOND

ATV

GREEN

N/A

N/A

$50.00

40

N/A

UTILITY

TRAILER

WHITE

234HYG

N/A

$50.00

41

N/A

N/A

MOPED

BLACK

N/A

N/A

$50.00

42

N/A

KAWA

ATV

BLACK

N/A

N/A

$50.00

43

02

FORD

PKUP

BLUE

261HDA

1FTZR45E12PB37094

$50.00

44

N/A

JEEP

M543A2

CAMO

N/A

SN:8527-10715

$50.00

45

05

DODG

PKUP

WHITE

NXN722

1D7HE48N45S103533

$50.00

46

03

CHEV

PVAN

WHITE

ZCP846

1GAHG39U931150699

$50.00

47

05

TOYT

4DSD-SLVG

SILVER

TDC175

JTDKB22U357047603

$50.00

48

08

JEEP

MPVH

BLACK

TFV680

1J8FF28W58D530507

$50.00

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments