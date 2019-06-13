June 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 13, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov