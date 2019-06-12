Koch Appointed President-CEO of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters has appointed Quentin Koch as president and general manager.

Koch will assume responsibility for all aspects of the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of Blue Hawaiian and its sister company, Hawaii Helicopters.

Koch will lead the development and execution of Blue Hawaiian’s business plans and strategy aimed to drive growth and efficiencies at the company by deploying modern and progressive practices across all areas of the business, including sustainable development, community support and engagement with partners throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

“After careful consideration of candidates for this crucial role in our Hawaii air tourism operations, we are thrilled to welcome Quentin to the team,” said Air Methods Tourism Division Vice President Tyler Samples. “Quentin brings more than 22 years of aviation operations and marketing leadership experience to the position, and we are confident that his industry knowledge, passion and drive will lead us to a new stage of growth.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Air Methods is Blue Hawaiian’s parent company.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position by the leaders of one of Hawai‘i’s most successful companies, and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the island community that I have come to call home,” said Koch. “I began working in the aviation industry while attending Hawaii Pacific University and was fortunate to return to Hawai‘i five years ago in my previous role with United Airlines. My family is here, my heart is here, and I look forward to joining the Blue Hawaiian Helicopters ohana.”

Prior to joining Blue Hawaiian, Koch served as United Airlines Director of Operations for the Hawaiian Islands, where he was responsible for overseeing all United airport operations for the company’s 1,000+ Hawaii-based employees. During his 20 years with United, he also worked as Director of Sales and Marketing for Guam and Micronesia where he developed and implemented overall sales and marketing strategies for Micronesia for travel between Asia / US mainland and Guam, Saipan, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands. Koch has also served as Director of Inflight for United Japan, as well as the Vice President of Air Service Development for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority where he was responsible for sourcing, negotiating and developing strategies to grow air service into RTAA. He holds a B.S. in Travel Industry Management from Hawaii Pacific University and has an MBA in International Business from the UoP in Tokyo. Koch currently resides in Kailua, Oahu.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters has been Hawaii’s air-tour leader since 1985 and is the only helicopter company serving all four major islands. According to National Geographic, Blue Hawaiian is “Hawaii’s premier helicopter tour company.” Blue combines innovative technology and state-of-the-art aircraft with a highly trained and knowledgeable flight team dedicated to excellence. Blue Hawaiian most recently earned the No. 1 spot of Best Helicopter Company on O‘ahu, Maui, Big Island and Kaua‘i by the readers of Hawaii Magazine. For more information, visit www.BlueHawaiian.com or call 800-745-BLUE (2583). Connect with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Hawaii Helicopters is a sister company of the renowned Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, operating tours on Maui and The Big Island. To learn more about Hawaii Helicopters explorations, visit www.hawaiihelicopters.com or call (808) 877-3900.