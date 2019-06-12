AD
HPD Arrests 25 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
June 12, 2019, 8:33 AM HST (Updated June 12, 2019, 8:33 AM)
During the week of June 3 through 9, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo03
South Hilo8142
Puna893
Ka’u010
Kona7215
South Kohala245
North Kohala03
Island Total25516

So far this year, there have been 516 DUI arrests compared with 510 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.2%.

There have been 399 major accidents so far this year compared with 585 during the same period last year, a decrease of 31.8%.

To date, there were 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 15.4% for fatal crashes, and 26.7%for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

