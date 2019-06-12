Hilo Community Players Announces Auditions for ‘Bare’

The Hilo Community Players will hold round two and three auditions for Bare on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the East Hawaii Cultural Center.

Bare is a full-length musical featuring contemporary music, in which a group of high school seniors at a Catholic boarding school faces issues of sexuality and personal identity. As they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their church, friends and ultimately, from within themselves.

Roles available include multiple high school students, parent and teacher characters.

Bare features strong language and mature themes. All auditionees under 18 must have parental permission to participate.

Auditionees should arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the audition start time. Bring your performance resume and head shot, and come prepared to sing at least 16 bars of music which best shows your vocal abilities. A pianist will be provided.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There will be readings from the script and a dance audition as well, so come dressed to move and be prepared to stay for the full audition period.

Auditionees need not attend multiple audition rounds; callbacks are scheduled June 28 at 9 p.m. and will be required if called.

Rehearsals begin in July, with performances Sept.13 through 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The East Hawaii Cultural Center is located at 141 Kalakaua St.

About Bare

Bare was written by Jon Hartmere and Damon Intrabartolo. Music was written Intrabartolo with lyrics by Hartmere.

Bare received its world premiere staging at the Hudson Mainstage Theater in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 14, 2000. The musical was produced by God Help! Productions (Danny Feldman, Eric Anderson, Daniel A. Miles, Damon Intrabartolo and Kristin Hanggi), John Ottman and Donnie Land.

It was directed by Kristin Hanggi. The original Los Angeles concert reading was directed by Mischa Pfister in June, 1999.