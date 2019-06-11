HFD Rescues Injured Man 12,500 Feet Up Maunakea

HFD Rescues Injured Man 12,500 Feet Up MaunakeaJune 11, 2019, 8:43 AM HST (Updated June 11, 2019, 8:43 AM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call at 7:31 p.m. about a man who was injured as he reportedly tumbled trying to take a photograph on the Maunakea Summit below Keck Observatory on Monday, June 10, 2019.
The trailhead to the patient was at the 13,200-foot elevation below Keck Observatory.
It took responding units 30 minute to hike the 1 mile from the trail head to the patient’s location.
There was no marked trail beyond the trailhead and the terrain was uneven and dangerous.
First responders arrived at 9:45 p.m. to find a man in his 60s with an apparent femur fracture. He was located approximately 1 mile from the nearest trail at the 12,500 foot elevation. The air temperature was in the 30s.
Upon locating and “packaging” the patient, six rescue personnel at a time carried the patient in a “skeds.”
Personnel were rotated as needed. Due to the lack of oxygen, personnel could only carry the patient for approximately 10 feet at a time before stopping to catch their breath.
It took approximately 3.5 hours to navigate the 1 mile distance and 700-foot elevation gain while carrying the patient. Rescuers worked tirelessly despite the cold temperatures and altitude sickness.