HCFCU Honors Employee of the Year, Long-Time Staff Members

With a mission to honor and support its staff as well as its members, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) announced that Roberta Hall was its Employee of the Year during its 82nd Annual Membership Luncheon, which was held at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, a June 10, 2019, press release said.

Hall joined HCFCU in 1999 and is currently a Teller Clerk II team member at the Honoka‘a Branch where she processes member transactions, provides members with services and information, and administers the Deposit Day program at Honoka‘a and Pa‘auilo Elementary schools.

“For nearly 20 years we’ve watched Roberta demonstrate her dedication to our members day in and day out,” said Tricia Buskirk, president and CEO of HCFCU. “She shares her positive work ethic and warm enthusiasm with her team members, which helps make their work experiences even brighter. We’re so happy and proud to present her with this award.”

More than 100 board members, credit union members, guests and staff—including representatives from the three high school student credit unions—attended the luncheon event where guests learned about the credit union’s growth and expansion. The announcement of the opening of the branch in Hilo was welcomed with applauds and whistles in appreciation of HCFCU’s commitment to providing in-branch services to East Hawai‘i as well as West Hawai‘i.

Guests also enjoyed entertainment provided by John Palos and Nā Waiho`olu`u o ke Ānuenue.

During the luncheon, HCFCU also presented Staff Service Awards in recognition of team members with five or more years of dedicated and devoted service. Senior Dealer Center Officer Flora Gomes received the 45 years service award; Member Service Specialist Lisa Carvalho received the 30 years service award and Operations Officer Neivbea Zane received the 20 years award. Receiving 15 years service awards were Alison Wilson, mortgage loan processor; Christina Martin, loan adjustment specialist and Jan Baldado, VISA coordinator. Receiving 10 years were Jecoliah Pacatang, senior teller and Tyler Giddings, senior network officer. Receiving five years were Crystal Williams, loan officer; Erica Utrera, support services specialist; Nohea Lee, loan processor; Tiane Quirit, compliance specialist and Vincent Antonio, member services specialist.

About HCFCU

HCFCU is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Hilo, Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools.

HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island nonprofit organizations and community events. Membership in HCFCU is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents. For more information, visit www.hicommfcu.com.