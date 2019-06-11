Hawai‘i Walmarts & Sam’s Clubs to Raise Money for Kapi‘olani Medical Center

All Hawai‘i Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs kicked off this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising campaign to help treat local children who are sick or injured.

Beginning on June 10, 2019, all money raised during the Hawai‘i CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care. The Walmart-Sam’s Club CMN Hospitals campaign runs through July 7.

“We’re so pleased to be able to support Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children and their valuable programs each year,” said Lance McAlister, Hawai‘i market manager for Walmart. “Our store associates enjoy coming up with creative fundraising activities and the outpouring of support from our customers is truly inspiring.”

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in Hawai‘i have raised $2,939,599 for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children—most of it, one dollar at a time. On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.

The need is staggering—62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here’s how to participate:

Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Hawai‘i Walmart store or Sam’s Club

Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter

Through the leadership of Sam Walton, Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising family in 1987. This annual fundraising campaign supports Walmart’s core belief of leveraging the company’s strength to give back to local communities.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children is Hawai‘i’s only maternity, newborn and pediatric specialty hospital. It is well recognized as Hawai‘i’s leader in the care of women, infants and children. With 253 beds, the not-for-profit hospital delivers more than 6,000 babies a year, and is also a medical teaching and research facility. Specialty services for patients throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific region include intensive care for infants and children, 24-hour emergency pediatric and adult care, critical care air transport and high-risk perinatal care. More than 1,700 employees and approximately 600 physicians provide specialty care at Kapi‘olani. The hospital is home to the Kapi‘olani Women’s Center and the Women’s Cancer Center, and offers numerous community programs and services, such as specialty pediatric clinics and the Sex Abuse Treatment Center. Kapi‘olani is an affiliate of Hawai‘i Pacific Health, one of the state’s largest health care providers and a not-for-profit health care system with over 70 locations statewide including medical centers, clinics, physicians and other caregivers serving Hawai‘i and the Pacific region with high quality, compassionate care. In addition to Kapi‘olani, Hawai‘i Pacific Health includes Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center. Learn more at Kapiolani.org.

About Walmart in Hawai‘i

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Hawai‘i, Walmart serves customers at 12 retail units [including 10 Walmart stores and two Sam’s Clubs] and online through walmart.com and its family of brands. Walmart is proud to employ nearly 4,000 associates in Hawai‘i. Walmart supports local businesses, spending more than $238 million with Hawai‘i suppliers in FYE19 and supporting more than 23,000 Hawai‘i supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $2.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i associates volunteered more than 1,000 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting Walmart’s corporate website and Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.