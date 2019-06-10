WORKSHOP: Discover How to Cultivate Healthy Soil

Lyman Museum will host the Dig In: Discover How to Cultivate Healthy Soil workshop on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Soil is alive, a diverse ecosystem made up of organic matter, minerals, roots, worms, microbes and more, according to a June 8 press release from the museum. Soil tells the story of the iconic landscapes of the Hawaiian Islands, layer by layer, from the surface down to the rock below.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Soil Scientist Amy Koch will discuss why it is important to protect soil as a natural resource, how to tell if a soil is healthy and what can be done to enhance soil health in your garden, farm or backyard.

Admission is $3 and free to museum members.

For details, call (808) 935-5021 or go online.

Lyman Museum is located at 276 Haili St. in Hilo.