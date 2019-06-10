PHOTO: HPD Seeking ID of Vehicle Theft Suspect

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in a reported theft of a motor vehicle investigation that occurred at the 1800 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo between Wednesday and Saturday, June 5 and 8, 2019.

Police have obtained a photo of a man and a green truck; the HPD needs the public’s help in identifying the man.

Police ask anyone with information of this incident or has information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Keith Simeona Jr. of the South Hilo Community Policing Unit at (808) 961-8121.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.