AD
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTO: HPD Seeking ID of Vehicle Theft Suspect

By Big Island Now
June 10, 2019, 10:19 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2019, 10:22 AM)
×

Police have obtained a photo of a man and a green truck; the HPD needs the public’s help in identifying the man. June 10, 2019. PC: HPD

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in a reported theft of a motor vehicle investigation that occurred at the 1800 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo between Wednesday and Saturday, June 5 and 8, 2019.

Police have obtained a photo of a man and a green truck; the HPD needs the public’s help in identifying the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone with information of this incident or has information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Keith Simeona Jr. of the South Hilo Community Policing Unit at (808) 961-8121.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments