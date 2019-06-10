Gov. Ige Extends Emergency Disaster Relief Period for Kaua‘i Flooding

Gov. David Ige issued an eighth supplementary emergency proclamation, extending the disaster relief period for the Kaua‘i floods of April 2018, according to a June 7, 2019, press release from his office.

The emergency proclamation applies to Kaua‘i only. It extends the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents. It also supports the state’s efforts to provide efficient relief of suffering, damage and losses caused by the flooding.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on April 15, 2018, followed by these supplementary proclamations:

Supplementary proclamation issued April 18, 2018

Second supplementary proclamation issued June 17, 2018.

Third supplementary proclamation issued by Acting Gov. Douglas S. Chin on Aug. 16, 2018

Fourth supplementary proclamation issued Oct. 15, 2018

Fifth supplementary proclamation issued Dec. 14, 2018

Sixth supplementary proclamation issued Feb. 12, 2019

Seventh supplementary proclamation issued April 12, 2019

The current, eighth supplementary emergency proclamation extends the emergency disaster relief period for Kaua‘i until Aug. 7, 2019.