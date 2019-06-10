AD
Gov. Ige Extends Emergency Declaration for Homelessness

By Big Island Now
June 10, 2019, 2:00 PM HST (Updated June 10, 2019, 12:45 PM)
Gov. David Ige issued a third supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness across the state, a June 10, 2019, press release said.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness. It also expands shelter capacity and access to services.

The governor signed the initial emergency proclamation for homelessness on Dec. 14, 2018, a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019, and a second supplementary proclamation on April 12, 2019.

The third supplementary proclamation extends the relief period until Aug. 7, 2019.

