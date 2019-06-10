Free Car & Booster Seat Inspections Available

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds the public of the following guidelines regarding child safety car seats and boosters.

Although car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.

Hawaiʻi County is focused on protecting our keiki. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your children are in the car. You will want to know the age, height and weight of the child using the safety seat. Proper fit of the seat will provide the greatest safety while traveling in a vehicle.

1. Properly position the harness on your child.

· Rear-facing: Harness straps should lie flat, not twisted, and be placed through the slot that is at or below your child’s shoulders.

· Forward-facing: Harness straps should lie flat, not twisted, and be placed through the slot that is at or above your child’s shoulders.

2. Buckle the harness and the chest clip and tighten.

3. The harness is snug enough when extra material cannot be pinched at the shoulder. Make sure the chest clip is at armpit level.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides a web-based tool to help choose the right seat for your child.

Both the Hawaiʻi Police Department and Hawaiʻi Fire Department have trained technicians willing to set up a free seat inspection.

If you have any questions, call the HPD Traffic Services Section at (808) 961-2305 and officers will be glad to help you.