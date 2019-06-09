Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary FurBall Set for June 21

The Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a fundraising even on June 21, 2019, at the Grand Naniloa Resort in Hilo.

Every day, a large number of homeless dogs and cats roam Hawai‘i Island—without food, shelter or loved ones to care for them.

When Kilauea erupted last year, the number of lost or abandoned pets jumped by 30%.

Of the more than 100 the organization took in the lava began its destructive path, 37 still need homes.

Though the lava finally stopped flowing, the calls to Rainbow for help have not.

The Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary is a nearly all-volunteer, no-kill/animals-alive rescue in Kurtistown that shelters and cares for roughly 400 new animals each year, while finding homes for as many.

“If you join us for our dinner in June, you can help fund several vital projects we hope to begin and complete in the next year,” said Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary Founder and President Mary Rose Krijgsman.

Projects include:

Offshoring animals to the mainland, where they can find homes easily.

Expanding regular free spay/neuter clinics to decrease the unwanted animal population.

Seeding a fund to subsidize emergency veterinary care.

Upgrading deteriorating facilities to make our sanctuary more efficient.

Replacing the organization’s 2007 van and 2000 pickup; both are nearing the end of their service lives.

“You and the hundreds of other donors and volunteers who have helped us over the years, have made Rainbow the success it is,” Krijgsman said. “But with your help now, we can truly bring our compassionate care to a new level, helping to bring joy back to the eyes of many more of our four-legged friends.

Event Schedule

5:30 p.m: Event begins with wine or beer on the lawn

6 p.m.: Human/Dog fashion show

7 p.m.: Dinner Choice of Vegan Plate Dinner or Dinner Buffet with Fresh Green Salad, Lemon Grass

Steamed Rice, Sesame Vegetable Medley, Huli Chicken, Kalua Pork & Cabbage, Lilikoi Cheesecake Bites

8 p.m.: Dancing to Girls Nite Out

Tickets are $75 per person or $140 for two online at rainbowfriends.org

Tickets at the door are $80 per person, and $150 for two.

The Grand Naniloa Resort is located at 93 Banyan Drive.