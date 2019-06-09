Kona Accountant Receives SBA Financial Services Award

Jacob Burrill, president of Burrill CPA Tax and Accounting, received the US Small Business Administration’s 2019 Award for Hawai‘i Island Small Business Advocate for Financial Services in Honolulu in May 2019 at the Prince Hotel in Waikiki.

Located at 75-1000 Henry St., Ste 206, in Kailua-Kona, the Burrill CPA firm offers full-service accounting and consulting for businesses, investors, and non-profit organizations on the Big Island of Hawai‘i with a community-driven approach.

“Hawai‘i Island is a place where there are so many individuals deserving of recognition for their support of local entrepreneurship,” said Burrill. “I owe a debt of gratitude to some of these individuals for their support in my own endeavors. I am very honored and humbled to have been selected to receive this award.”

A member of Kona’s business community since 2009, Jacob is passionate about service and financial education. He serves on the supervisory committee for Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, volunteers with Hospice, and donates time to local nonprofits. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The Burrill CPA team includes Gary Summers, chief consultant; Jeffery Reinert, tax manager; and Krystel Carmelo Archibald, staff accountant.

About Burrill CPA Tax and Accounting

Burrill CPA exists to elevate individuals and businesses to bring an increase in wealth, integrity and collaboration to the Big Island community. It offers full-service accounting and consulting for businesses, investors, and nonprofits with a big picture focus and proven results. The company is looking to connect with clients who are ready to take their business to the next level and want to make an impact. Learn more online.