Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: June 10–14

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Monday through Friday, June 10 through 14, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 67 and 71, Kailua Road to Kahuku Ranch Road, on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 4 to 8, Honoli‘i Bridge to Kalaoa Bridge, on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 19 to 20, vicinity of Waikaumalo Bridge to Ninole Bridge, on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road paving.

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 42 to 47, Honoka‘a-Waipio Road to Camp Honokaia Circle, on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 27 and 29, from Makapala Road to Pololu Valley on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 18, from Lapakahi Historic State Park to Puakea Bay Drive on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 21 to 25, Glenwood Road to Nahelenani Street, on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between Mile Markers 0 and 4 on Monday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.