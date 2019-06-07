Kailua-Kona Man Charged in Stabbing Incident

A Kailua-Kona man is arrested and charged with two counts of Assault after a stabbing that occurred late last night.

Kona Patrol officers responded to an Ahililani Street address to a reported assault on the evening of June 06, 2019, just after 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two Kailua-Kona men with injuries about their head and face consistent with a stabbing.

The victims in this case, a 25-year-old man and 62-year-old man, were transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. They were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified by police as Jared Dunn, a 39-year-old man from Kailua-Kona. Dunn was arrested at the scene for the assault and transported to the Kona Police Station.

Also arrested at the scene for a $750 bench warrant was Sophia Sacay, a 42-year-old woman also from Kailua-Kona.

On June 7, just after 12:50 p.m., detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section charged Dunn with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree. He is currently being held at the Kona police cell block in lieu of $10,000 total bail.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.