Puna District Crime Report: May 2019

Hawai‘i Police Department Puna Community Police responded to 20 assaults, 28 burglaries, 39 thefts and five vehicle break-ins in the Puna District in May 2019.

Mountain View 4 Assaults Apele Rd North Peck Rd Ohia Rd Leialoha Dr 5 Burglaries Volcano Rd North Peck Rd Ohelo St Road 4 (Hawaiaan Acres) Lehua St 10 Thefts Naia Rd Volcano Rd (Mt. View) Plumeria St Pilo St Volcano Rd (Mt. View Gym) Menpachi St North Peck Rd South Kulani Rd Rd 4 (Hawaiian Acres) Rd 8 Moho Rd (Hawaiian Acres)

Kurtistown 1 Assault 40th Ave 1 Burglary 40th Ave 1 Theft Kurtistown Post Office

Volcano 2 Burglaries Pukeawe Cir Puolani ST 1 Theft Hoolehua Rd 1 Vehicle Break-In Huleia Pl

Kea‘au 4 Assaults 14th Ave 14th Ave Highway 139 (fronting Keaau High School) Tiki Rd 7 Burglary Railroad Ave 11th Ave Orchid Land Dr Palaai St 15th Ave 21st Ave 4th Ave 10 Thefts Volcano Rd (Keaau Shopping Center) 26th Ave 21st Ave Keaau Pahoa Rd (WH Shipman) Keaau Pahoa Rd Old Volcano Rd Ulupono St Ulupono St Pohaku Cir 9th Ave 2 Robberies Railroad Ave Old Volcano Rd (Puna Hongwanji) 3 Vehicle Break-Ins Railroad Ave 29th Ave 15th Ave

Pāhoa 11 Assaults Pahoa Kalapana Rd Malama St Opea St Highway 130 (19 mile marker) Government Beach Rd Oio St Punawai Ave Government Beach Rd Kamaili Rd Kamaili Rd Pahoa Village Rd (7-11) 13 Burglaries Opihi St Maile St Pomaikai St North Puni Mauka Lp Kahakai Blvd Kamaili Rd Kamaili Rd Maui Rd Wehelauniu St (Sea View Estates) Forest Rd Iolani St Kikala Lp Kamaili Rd 17 Thefts Apaa St Kapoho Kalapana Rd (Mackenzie Park) Maiko St Mauna Kea Rd Pahoa Village Rd (7-11) Apaa St (Recycling station) Pahoa Village Rd Apaka Rd Kahakai ST (Longs Drugs) Pahoa Kapoho Rd Ainaloa Dr Eelekoa St Kuuhome St Kamoamoa St Old Cemetary Rd Pahoa Village Rd Pahoa Village Rd 1 Vehicle Break-In Malama St Highway 130 (unnamed road)

Pāhoa Station (Puna District)

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Kenneth Quiocho, (808) 965-2716

Police station location: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road

District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing

For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

In an emergency, call 911.