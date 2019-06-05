AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Puna District Crime Report: May 2019

By Big Island Now
June 5, 2019, 7:16 AM HST (Updated June 5, 2019, 7:16 AM)
×

Hawai‘i Police Department Puna Community Police responded to 20 assaults, 28 burglaries, 39 thefts and five vehicle break-ins in the Puna District in May 2019.

Mountain View

4 Assaults

Apele Rd

North Peck Rd

Ohia Rd

Leialoha Dr

5 Burglaries

Volcano Rd

North Peck Rd

Ohelo St

Road 4 (Hawaiaan Acres)

Lehua St

10 Thefts

Naia Rd

Volcano Rd (Mt. View)

Plumeria St

Pilo St

Volcano Rd (Mt. View Gym)

Menpachi St

North Peck Rd

South Kulani Rd

Rd 4 (Hawaiian Acres)

Rd 8 Moho Rd (Hawaiian Acres)

Kurtistown

1 Assault

40th Ave

1 Burglary

40th Ave

1 Theft

Kurtistown Post Office

Volcano

2 Burglaries

Pukeawe Cir

Puolani ST

1 Theft

Hoolehua Rd

1 Vehicle Break-In

Huleia Pl

Kea‘au

4 Assaults

14th Ave

14th Ave

Highway 139 (fronting Keaau High School)

Tiki Rd

7 Burglary

Railroad Ave

11th Ave

Orchid Land Dr

Palaai St

15th Ave

21st Ave

4th Ave

10 Thefts

Volcano Rd (Keaau Shopping Center)

26th Ave

21st Ave

Keaau Pahoa Rd (WH Shipman)

Keaau Pahoa Rd

Old Volcano Rd

Ulupono St

Ulupono St

Pohaku Cir

9th Ave

2 Robberies

Railroad Ave

Old Volcano Rd (Puna Hongwanji)

3 Vehicle Break-Ins

Railroad Ave

29th Ave

15th Ave

Pāhoa

11 Assaults

Pahoa Kalapana Rd

Malama St

Opea St

Highway 130 (19 mile marker)

Government Beach Rd

Oio St

Punawai Ave

Government Beach Rd

Kamaili Rd

Kamaili Rd

Pahoa Village Rd (7-11)

13 Burglaries

Opihi St

Maile St

Pomaikai St

North Puni Mauka Lp

Kahakai Blvd

Kamaili Rd

Kamaili Rd

Maui Rd

Wehelauniu St (Sea View Estates)

Forest Rd

Iolani St

Kikala Lp

Kamaili Rd

17 Thefts

Apaa St

Kapoho Kalapana Rd (Mackenzie Park)

Maiko St

Mauna Kea Rd

Pahoa Village Rd (7-11)

Apaa St (Recycling station)

Pahoa Village Rd

Apaka Rd

Kahakai ST (Longs Drugs)

Pahoa Kapoho Rd

Ainaloa Dr

Eelekoa St

Kuuhome St

Kamoamoa St

Old Cemetary Rd

Pahoa Village Rd

Pahoa Village Rd

1 Vehicle Break-In

Malama St

Highway 130 (unnamed road)

Pāhoa  Station (Puna District)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Kenneth Quiocho, (808) 965-2716
Police station location: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road
District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing

For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
In an emergency, call 911.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 5 )
View Comments