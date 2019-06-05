Puna District Crime Report: May 2019

Puna District Crime Report: May 2019June 5, 2019, 7:16 AM HST (Updated June 5, 2019, 7:16 AM)
Hawai‘i Police Department Puna Community Police responded to 20 assaults, 28 burglaries, 39 thefts and five vehicle break-ins in the Puna District in May 2019.
Mountain View
4 Assaults
Apele Rd
North Peck Rd
Ohia Rd
Leialoha Dr
5 Burglaries
Volcano Rd
North Peck Rd
Ohelo St
Road 4 (Hawaiaan Acres)
Lehua St
10 Thefts
Naia Rd
Volcano Rd (Mt. View)
Plumeria St
Pilo St
Volcano Rd (Mt. View Gym)
Menpachi St
North Peck Rd
South Kulani Rd
Rd 4 (Hawaiian Acres)
Rd 8 Moho Rd (Hawaiian Acres)
Kurtistown
1 Assault
40th Ave
1 Burglary
40th Ave
1 Theft
Kurtistown Post Office
Volcano
2 Burglaries
Pukeawe Cir
Puolani ST
1 Theft
Hoolehua Rd
1 Vehicle Break-In
Huleia Pl
Kea‘au
4 Assaults
14th Ave
14th Ave
Highway 139 (fronting Keaau High School)
Tiki Rd
7 Burglary
Railroad Ave
11th Ave
Orchid Land Dr
Palaai St
15th Ave
21st Ave
4th Ave
10 Thefts
Volcano Rd (Keaau Shopping Center)
26th Ave
21st Ave
Keaau Pahoa Rd (WH Shipman)
Keaau Pahoa Rd
Old Volcano Rd
Ulupono St
Ulupono St
Pohaku Cir
9th Ave
2 Robberies
Railroad Ave
Old Volcano Rd (Puna Hongwanji)
3 Vehicle Break-Ins
Railroad Ave
29th Ave
15th Ave
Pāhoa
11 Assaults
Pahoa Kalapana Rd
Malama St
Opea St
Highway 130 (19 mile marker)
Government Beach Rd
Oio St
Punawai Ave
Government Beach Rd
Kamaili Rd
Kamaili Rd
Pahoa Village Rd (7-11)
13 Burglaries
Opihi St
Maile St
Pomaikai St
North Puni Mauka Lp
Kahakai Blvd
Kamaili Rd
Kamaili Rd
Maui Rd
Wehelauniu St (Sea View Estates)
Forest Rd
Iolani St
Kikala Lp
Kamaili Rd
17 Thefts
Apaa St
Kapoho Kalapana Rd (Mackenzie Park)
Maiko St
Mauna Kea Rd
Pahoa Village Rd (7-11)
Apaa St (Recycling station)
Pahoa Village Rd
Apaka Rd
Kahakai ST (Longs Drugs)
Pahoa Kapoho Rd
Ainaloa Dr
Eelekoa St
Kuuhome St
Kamoamoa St
Old Cemetary Rd
Pahoa Village Rd
Pahoa Village Rd
1 Vehicle Break-In
Malama St
Highway 130 (unnamed road)
Pāhoa Station (Puna District)
Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)
Commander: Captain Kenneth Quiocho, (808) 965-2716
Police station location: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road
District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing
For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
In an emergency, call 911.