Rep. Gabbard Votes to Send Disaster Relief Bill for Trump’s Signature

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) voted to pass HR 2157 on Monday, June 3, 2019, a supplemental appropriations bill that would provide disaster relief assistance to communities across the country, including Hawai‘i.

The disaster relief legislation passed by a vote of 354-58 and now heads to the president for his signature.

“Many people in communities across Hawai‘i continue to struggle as they recover from the damage caused by an active volcano, major landslides and serious flooding. The 2018 hurricane season was one of the worst in recent history” said Rep. Gabbard. “This emergency supplemental appropriations bill will help our state, and many others who have endured major natural disasters, continue the difficult path to rebuilding and recovering.”

Hawai‘i is still reeling from the impact of three federally declared disasters in 2018 related to severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides as well as Kīlauea’s volcanic eruption, earthquakes and Hurricane Lane.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was active throughout 2018, on the ground in Hawai‘i to assist with disaster response and convey local needs to FEMA as well as the continuing impact of volcanic eruptions. She raised awareness in Congress about the impact of these disasters, secured Presidential disaster declarations as needed throughout the year—including after Hurricane Lane—highlighted the impact on individual Hawai‘i residents, requested appropriations, and passed legislation to fund disaster relief.