MISSING: Rex Shimizu, 70, Hilo

Police are looking for 70 year-old Rex Shimizu, described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at a residence on Uhaloa Road in Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He may be operating a gray colored Nissan Sentra GRY-726.

Shimizu is in need of care.

Anyone with information is asked to Officer Lauren Pacheco of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.