June 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead