June 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 04, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 4, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov