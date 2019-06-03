Waikoloa Man Dies From Injuries Following May 16 Collision

A 38-year-old Waikoloa man has died from injuries following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and Uluwehi Street.

The 38-year-old male victim was identified at Jessie Lee Stacy.

Responding to a 5:16 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2018 Nissan Altima being operated by a 61-year-old California man was making a left turn from Waikoloa Road onto Uluwehi Street when it collided with a westbound (makai) blue 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 38-year-old male rider was transported to the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later transported to the Queen]s Medical Center on O‘ahu for further treatment where he later died on Saturday, June 2.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old male, and a 60-year-old female passenger were not injured in the collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has reclassified the case from a Negligent Injury investigation to Negligent Homicide and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year compared to 17 at this time last year.