HVNP to Conduct Flight Ops Throughout June

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will conduct flight plans in June 2019.

The schedule is as follows:

June 4, between 10 and 11:30 a.m.: to transport fence material and field equipment and supplies to the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 1,500-foot elevation.

June 11, between 6 and 8:30 a.m.: for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between the 4,000- and 6,500-foot elevations.

June 25, between 8 and 10 a.m.: for invasive faya tree surveys on Mauna Loa between Nāmakanipaio and Kīpukapuaulu.

June 26, between 8 and noon: for invasive Guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-foot elevation.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.