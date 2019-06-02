Woman Survives House Fire in Ocean View

A woman survived a house fire in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Bamboo Lane at Mahimahi Drive on Friday, May 31, 2019.

According to the official Hawai‘i Fire Department report, upon arrival to the home at approximately 7:30 p.m., firefighters found a two-story, single-family dwelling engulfed in flames.

The female occupant escaped unharmed.

The HFD reported that crews from Company 20 of Ocean View “knocked down” the fire until it was safe to enter the building.

By 8 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

The fire caused $101,250 worth of damages to the structure; $25,000 was saved from the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.