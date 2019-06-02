June KMC Workshop Focuses on Collaboration

The Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center (KMC) will feature Sylvia Kahalia Dolena’s collaboration workshop at the Hawai‘i Innovation Center in Hilo on June 14, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“In this workshop, I practice a high-performance collaboration process that can be used in large complex projects as well as in small groups,” said Dolena. “Learn key principles that lead to successful results while valuing the contributions of each person.”

Dolena worked for Hewlett-Packard for 18 years, including as a Global Programs and Operations manager. She was also an external business consultant with HP and other high-tech and retail companies.

Currently, Dolena delivers workshops and leadership development programs in Hawai‘i and nationally. She holds an MBA in Organizational Effectiveness from University of Southern California and an MS in Strategic Management of Technology Organizations from the European School of Business in Barcelona.

Tuition for the workshop is $95 (group discounts and individual needs-based partial scholarships available). To register, go online or contact Majidah Lebarre of the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844, ext. 3, or by email.

Kuʻikahi Mediation Center’s training series is made possible in part by funding from the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and the Hawai‘i Island United Way.