Laupahoehoe Point Road to Close June 3–5 for Tree Removal

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works’ Highway Division is working to remove a large leaning tree from Laupahoehoe Point Road. The road will be closed Monday through Wednesday, June 3 through 5, as the work progresses.

Only local traffic will be allowed access during that time.

DPW staff is setting up message boards and will be going house-to-house to notify residents.

In the meantime, crews have already begun trimming the branches of the 130-foot ironwood tree, which is partially uprooted and leaning over the road.

The DPW appreciates the community’s patience, and will make every effort to expedite the tree’s removal.

For further information, call the DPW at (808) 961-8321.