Keauhou Transfer Station Closed May 31

Due to staff shortages, the Keauhou Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Saturday, June 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Up to 6 p.m. today, the public can take their waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.