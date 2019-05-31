Hilton Celebrates 100th Anniversary May  31

Hilton, the world’s first global hotel company, celebrates its milestone 100th anniversary on May 31, 2019.

As a longtime member of the Hawai‘i community, Hilton Hawaiian Village commemorated the anniversary by donating 100 ‘ukulele to Shriners Hospital for Children in Honolulu. Local ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro also attended and led an ukulele lesson with the children.

The resort will also host other special programming for visitors and residents alike.

Hilton Waikoloa Village on the Island of Hawai‘i held a team member celebration on May 29, and other festivities will occur across the state at properties throughout the week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Across the globe, Hilton team members have been performing “Random Acts of Hospitality” in the communities they serve to celebrate the centennial. The Random Acts are part of the Hilton Effect—the positive world-altering impact that Hilton has had, and continues to have, on billions of lives and thousands of communities around the world.

“For our 100th birthday, we wanted to do something that connected with the spirit of Hawai‘i and also benefited those in need,” said Duke Ah Moo, vice president and commercial director of Hilton Hawaii. “Shriners is such an important member of our community for its world-class medical care they provide to children. It was incredibly rewarding to be part of one of their recreational therapy sessions and see the healing aspects of music at work, as well as the joy of the children being able to meet and learn ukulele from Jake Shimabukuro.”

At Hilton Hawaiian Village, visitors and locals can look forward to special entertainment and a festive atmosphere in celebration of the May 31 centennial. In addition, Team Members at DoubleTree by Hilton Alana Waikiki Beach will take hundreds of their famous chocolate chip cookies out into the community, providing 100 each to Shriners Hospital, Jefferson Elementary, Washington Elementary and Waikiki Community Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilton’s legacy began on May 31, 1919, when Conrad Hilton bought the Mobley Hotel in Cisco, Texas. Over the last century, Hilton has grown to more than 5,700 properties and 17 brands in 113 countries and territories. Hilton’s hotels have hosted more than 3 billion guests since 1919 and enlisted nearly 10 million Team Members in the company’s mission to fill the Earth with the light and warmth of hospitality. The hotel brand’s story in Hawai‘i began when Hilton bought the Hawaiian Village Hotel from Henry J. Kaiser in 1961, reflagging the property to what is today the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Hilton Hawaiian Village remains the largest Hilton property in the world.

Hilton’s 100th year is its most dynamic year yet. With the launch of three new brands, innovations like the first truly mobile-centric Connected Room, and expansion into eight new countries, Hilton is pioneering the way for the next century of hospitality. Over the last century, Hilton has profoundly and positively transformed landscapes, economies, and countries across the globe. By 2020, the brand will bring The Hilton Effect to over 20 new countries around the world. In addition, the brand introduced Travel with Purpose—the company’s 100th anniversary commitment to cut its environmental footprint in half and double investment in social impact by the year 2030.