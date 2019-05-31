Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is seeking to fill four primary and one alternate seat on its advisory council.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats: Commercial Shipping (primary); Moloka‘i Island Representative (primary); Native Hawaiian (primary); Ocean Recreation (alternate); and Tourism (primary).

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary matters and provides advice to sanctuary management.

“The members of our sanctuary advisory council represent extremely important elements of our community,” said Nancy Daschbach, sanctuary acting-superintendent. “We rely on their input, experience and expertise to assist us in making informed and timely decisions on how best to protect and conserve our humpback whales, and important cultural and natural resources.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as primary or alternate members should expect to serve a three-year term.

Applications are due by Friday, June 21, 2019.

To receive an application kit or for further information, contact Cindy Among-Serrao via email at Cindy.Among-Serrao@noaa.gov; by phone at (808) 725-5923; or visit the sanctuary website.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The sanctuary works to protect humpback whales through research, education, conservation and stewardship.

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources. Join us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels.