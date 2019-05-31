GALLERY: Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest Winners

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply (DWS) held its first annual Water Conservation Poster Contest, inspiring Big Island keiki to artistically interpret the DWS motto “Water, Our Most Precious Resource.”

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade were invited to submit entries on behalf of their elementary school until March 22, 2019, in celebration of World Water Day.

Over 200 entries were received from students islandwide for this inaugural poster contest.

Posters were evaluated on originality, visual artistry and their ability to convey the contest

theme, which focused on fresh drinking water.

Winning entries and artists and sponsoring teachers were recognized at the May 2019 Water

Board meeting.

The judging panel included University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Art Professor Michael Marshall, Hawaiian wildlife Artist Richard Mortemore and DWS Civil Engineer Shari Uyeno.

The winning posters will be displayed at the West Hawai’i Civic Center and on www.hawaiidws.org.

Winners of the 2019 Water Conservation Poster Contest are:

Kindergarten – First Place: Christian Sawyer Zavodny

Konawaena Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Cheryl Tam

Kindergarten – Second Place: Leicy Acia

Konawaena Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Cheryl Tam

First Grade – First Place: Abigail Cantor

Kahakai Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Tiare Hee

First Grade – Second Place: Cedar Terpening

Waimea Country School – Teacher: Ms. Amanda Rau

Second Grade – First Place: Jazz Renauer

Kanu o ka ʻĀina New Century Public Charter School

Teachers: Ms. Kaylea Kaaihili & Ms. Auhea Haʻo

Second Grade – Second Place: Aaliyah Lagaret

Kanu o ka ʻĀina New Century Public Charter School

Teachers: Ms. Kaylea Kaaihili & Ms. Auhea Haʻo

Third Grade – First Place: Jace Walters

Hōlualoa Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Joy Paul

Third Grade – Second Place: Samantha Eicher

Hōlualoa Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Joy Paul

Fourth Grade – First Place: Kauahi Alapaʻi-Boyd

Ke Kula ‘O Nāwahīokalani’ōpuʻu Iki Lab Public Charter School

Teacher: Kumu Puamana Deal

Fourth Grade – Second Place: Ryder Pedro

Kahakai Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Kam

Fifth Grade – First Place: Kanoa Shinn

Konawaena Elementary School – Teacher: Ms. Melody Schott

Fifth Grade – Second Place: Karlie Kahalioumi

Konawaena Elementary School – Teacher: Ms. Melody Schott

The Department of Water Supply encourages keiki to “Be Wai Akamai” by continuing to incorporate water conservation practices into their daily lives. Mahalo nui loa to our volunteer judges, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, and the Big Island students, teachers and schools for their participation and support.

For more information on water conservation, future events, or to view all submitted poster

entries, visit www.hawaiidws.org.