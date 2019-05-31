GALLERY: Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest Winners

GALLERY: Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest WinnersMay 31, 2019, 11:13 AM HST (Updated May 31, 2019, 11:15 AM)
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply (DWS) held its first annual Water Conservation Poster Contest, inspiring Big Island keiki to artistically interpret the DWS motto “Water, Our Most Precious Resource.”
Students from kindergarten through fifth grade were invited to submit entries on behalf of their elementary school until March 22, 2019, in celebration of World Water Day.
Over 200 entries were received from students islandwide for this inaugural poster contest.
Posters were evaluated on originality, visual artistry and their ability to convey the contest
theme, which focused on fresh drinking water.
Winning entries and artists and sponsoring teachers were recognized at the May 2019 Water
Board meeting.
The judging panel included University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Art Professor Michael Marshall, Hawaiian wildlife Artist Richard Mortemore and DWS Civil Engineer Shari Uyeno.
The winning posters will be displayed at the West Hawai’i Civic Center and on www.hawaiidws.org.
Winners of the 2019 Water Conservation Poster Contest are:
Kindergarten – First Place: Christian Sawyer Zavodny
Konawaena Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Cheryl Tam
Kindergarten – Second Place: Leicy Acia
Konawaena Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Cheryl Tam
First Grade – First Place: Abigail Cantor
Kahakai Elementary – Teacher: Ms. Tiare Hee
First Grade – Second Place: Cedar Terpening
Waimea Country School – Teacher: Ms. Amanda Rau
Second Grade – First Place: Jazz Renauer
Kanu o ka ʻĀina New Century Public Charter School
Teachers: Ms. Kaylea Kaaihili & Ms. Auhea Haʻo
Second Grade – Second Place: Aaliyah Lagaret
Kanu o ka ʻĀina New Century Public Charter School
Teachers: Ms. Kaylea Kaaihili & Ms. Auhea Haʻo
Third Grade – First Place: Jace Walters
Hōlualoa Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Joy Paul
Third Grade – Second Place: Samantha Eicher
Hōlualoa Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Joy Paul
Fourth Grade – First Place: Kauahi Alapaʻi-Boyd
Ke Kula ‘O Nāwahīokalani’ōpuʻu Iki Lab Public Charter School
Teacher: Kumu Puamana Deal
Fourth Grade – Second Place: Ryder Pedro
Kahakai Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Kam
Fifth Grade – First Place: Kanoa Shinn
Konawaena Elementary School – Teacher: Ms. Melody Schott
Fifth Grade – Second Place: Karlie Kahalioumi
Konawaena Elementary School – Teacher: Ms. Melody Schott
The Department of Water Supply encourages keiki to “Be Wai Akamai” by continuing to incorporate water conservation practices into their daily lives. Mahalo nui loa to our volunteer judges, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, and the Big Island students, teachers and schools for their participation and support.
For more information on water conservation, future events, or to view all submitted poster
entries, visit www.hawaiidws.org.